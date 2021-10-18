Glockner Named Goaltender Of The Week After 60 Save Weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Having suited up in five of six periods for the Northern Michigan University hockey program over the weekend, freshman netminder Charlie Glockner has been named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association’s Goaltender of the Week, as announced by the conference Monday afternoon.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota, native earned his first career start and win in the Wildcats’ exhibition against the USNTDP Friday night. The goaltender turned 41 of 44 shots aside en route to the 5-3 win, including 25 saves in the third period alone.

Late in the third period against the U-18 team, Glockner faced his first-ever penalty shot attempt, reading the shot and swatting it aside to maintain the NMU lead.

Following his first victory between the pipes, Glockner was awarded First Star of the Game honors.

He made his regular-season debut the following evening when he came in less than two minutes into the second period against the seventeenth-ranked University of Notre Dame. With the Wildcats down 4-0, Glockner stopped every shot faced during his time in the crease as his team cut the Irish lead in half.

Overall, the freshman spent 97:36 minutes between the pipes over the weekend, allowing three goals while making 60 total saves.

This is the first career honor for Glockner and the team’s first CCHA weekly award of the new conference.

Latest Posts