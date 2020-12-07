Hauser nets 24, No. 8 Michigan St. tops Western Mich. 79-61

Michigan State forward Joey Hauser (20) is defended by Detroit Mercy guard Bul Kuol, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser had a career-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, leading No. 8 Michigan State to a 79-61 win over Western Michigan.

The Spartans seemed flat for a second straight game at home after beating No. 6 Duke with an inspired effort on the road.

They led the Broncos by just two points midway through the second half and trailed for six-plus minutes in the game. Hauser made a career-high six 3-pointers.

He helped Michigan State pull away with a 19-6 run that was capped by his shot just inside the school’s logo.

Michigan State players react during a timeout against Western Michigan in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 79-61. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, left, and Western Michigan coach Clayton Bates fist-bump following an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan State’s Joey Hauser shoots against Western Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 79-61. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan State’s Rocket Watts, right, starts a fast break after a steal against Western Michigan’s Jaylon Holmes, left, as Michigan State’s Aaron Henry, center, trails during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Western Michigan’s Titus Wright, left, works against Michigan State’s Marcus Bingham Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan State’s Gabe Brown, center, Rocket Watts, left, and A.J. Hoggard cheer on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Michigan, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan State assistant coach Mike Garland, left, and Western Michigan assistant Thomas Kelley shake hands following an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Kelley is a former Michigan State player and graduate assistant. Michigan State won 79-61. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

