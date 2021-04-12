Henry to enter NBA draft, skip senior year at Michigan State

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. – No. 21 Michigan Tech advanced to the GLIAC Tournament Semifinals with a 3-1 win over Parkside Friday at O'Neill Arena on the campus of Saginaw Valley State. The Huskies improved to 10-3 on the season and will meet Ferris State on Saturday at 4 p.m. for a chance to advance to the GLIAC Championship for the third time in the last four seasons.

"We were pretty solid today in most departments and did a good job of hanging tough when they pressed us and made their run later in the match," Tech coach Matt Jennings said. "We stayed together out there, held our ground, and came up with some clutch play on both ends of the ball."