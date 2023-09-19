Bay College topped North Central Michigan 3-sets-to-1. Scores of 25-17, 20-25, 25-18, and 25-16. The Norse move to 7-6 on the season.
Highlights: Bay College defeats North Central Michigan College in four sets
by: Jake Durant
Posted:
Updated:
2022-07-22-00-57-58
September 27 2023 05:55 am
2022-07-22-00-57-58
September 27 2023 05:55 am
