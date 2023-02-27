MARQUETTE, Mich. – The NMU Lacrosse team took to the Superior Dome for its second game of the season against Concordia-Ann Arbor on Monday (February 27) with a win of 21-0.

NMU saw goals from 13 different players. Minnie Bittell led the team with four goals. Isabella Detienne and Danielle Key added the first in each of their careers. NMU is now 2-0 on the season as they get ready to hit the road this weekend.

How it Happened

The Wildcats struck first with Bittell making the goal through a free position shot. Following Bittell was Kaitlyn Bridger with her own. Bittell then struck another with a free position shot, putting the ‘Cats in a three point lead on the Cardinals within the first five minutes. Clara Johnson earned her first two goals of the season with assists by Katelyn Mongold and Bridger. A five point lead soon turned into seven when Mya Snyder and Camryn Mayer added their first goals of the season to the roster. With a third goal made by Bittell, her hat trick status was earned in the first quarter.

Heading into the second quarter with a Wildcat lead of 8-0, Bittell tacked on another goal to the scoreboard and Maddi Bast bumped the score up to double digits. Rylee Haug found her first goal of the season with an assist by Dayna Carlson, who then scored her first goal this season. Priestley was able to earn the 13th goal of the game which was also her first this season.

A 13 point lead on the Cardinals was changed to 16 in the first half of the third by Natalie McGinnis, Bast, and Priestley. In the second half, Peyton Smith and Ella Larson scored two more points for the team. Those goals were McGinnis, Smith, and Larson’s first goals of the season.

At 18-0, NMU maintained a solid lead over CUAA while they entered the final quarter of the game. Haug and Snyder had their second goals of the day, which were assisted by Larson and Smith. Isabella Detienne followed the trend of first goals of the season when she made the final goal of the game, earning the Wildcats another home win at 21-0.

NMU Goals

Bittell (4), Bast (2), Haug (2), Johnson (2), Priestley (2), Smith (2), Snyder (2), Carlson (1), Detienne (1), Larson (1), Mayer (1), McGinnis (1).

Up Next

The Wildcats will head on the road for four straight. The first game will be against Lewis University on Friday, March 3 at 3 p.m. They will then move onto Quincy, Maryville, and Rockhurst University before they return back to the Superior Dome in mid-March.