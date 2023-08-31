MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team opened the 2023 season with a win, led by a Molly Pistorius hat-trick, defeating the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs by a score of 4-3.

The scoring came early and often, as there was a combined five goals scored in the first half, four of those in the first 30 minutes. Each team would score one goal in the second half, finishing the game at 4-3.

Molly Pistorius had a dominant day, surging for three goals for the Wildcats, along with recording eight shots on goal. Hannah Kastamo and Madison Bilbia recorded assists, and Jillian Thompson made three saves. The Wildcats out shot the Bulldogs with both shots (23 to12) and shots on goal (15 to 6).

How It Happened

1st Half

Goals came early and often, with the first goal of the game coming off the foot of Megan Kirby to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. Four minutes later, the Bulldogs found goal to tie.

Molly Pistorius took over the middle of the frame, scoring two goals in the span of eight minutes to extend the Wildcat’s lead to two goals.

The Bulldogs fed a ball into the box that caused havoc, the Wildcats were unable to clear, and the Bulldogs were able to cut into the Wildcat lead.

2nd Half

The second half started with Molly Pistorius all alone looking for the hat trick. She beat the attacking goaltender, but a defender slid in to stop it on the line before clearing for a Northern Corner.

Molly would continue her hot hand, finding herself in open space again, but this time she was not denied, finding goal for the third time in the game.

The Wildcats carried possession for the better part of 15 minutes, but a UMD counter-attack proved too much as Anna Tobias booted a scorcher from a way out that found the top right corner, closing the game back to one goal.

The final minutes would tick away, and the score remained in Northern’s favor, a 4-3 decision.

Scoring Summary

NMU – Megan Kirby, 9′

UMD – Jessica Eischens, 13′

NMU – Molly Pistorius, 19′

NMU – Molly Pistorius, 27′

UMD – Alaina Spaude, 38′

NMU – Molly Pistorius, 51′

UMD – Anna Tobias, 65′

Up Next

The Wildcats will remain at home, hosting St. Cloud State on Saturday, September 2, at 12 p.m.