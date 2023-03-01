MARQUETTE, Mich. – It wasn’t until 3:15 to go in the game when the NMU men’s basketball team grabbed its first lead over the Saginaw Valley State Cardinals in the GLIAC Quarterfinals and it was a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, edging SVSU 75-66 at the Berry Events Center. NMU will play No. 2 Ferris State on Saturday, March 4, either at Ferris State or Parkside.

A Max Weisbrod triple gave the ‘Cats the lead with 3:15 to go and was part of a 13-2 stretch in the closing minutes. The defense was the key to punching the semifinal ticket, as it held SVSU empty from the field in the final dozen shots they put up.

Max Bjorklund led the attack with 23 points, with 15 of those coming in the second half. Dylan Kuehl added a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double. Max Weisbrod scored 14 points, with a dozen of those in the final 20 minutes. Sam Schultz made an impact off the bench with nine points and eight rebounds while Brian Parzych drew two momentum-swinging charges late in the second half to lead the comeback efforts on the defensive end.

How It Happened

It was the Freddie McIntosh show early and often, as he racked up a sudden 10 points in less than five minutes to help the visitors jump ahead early. Maurice Barnett joined in for the Cardinals, connecting on a series of triples to go up by six at the midway point of the half. SVSU was 7-11 from three in that stretch.

McIntosh continued to have the hot hand, hitting another pair of threes to give SVSU the biggest lead they saw in the first half, 34-26, with 5:56 to go. Despite the hot touch from the Cardinals from outside, NMU stayed the course and continued to battle, cutting the halftime deficit to 37-33.

Freddie McIntosh led all scorers with 18 points in the half and Maurice Barrett had nine on 3-4 from three off the bench. It was the bigs keeping NMU in the game in the first half, as Dylan Kuehl had 10 points and Sam Schultz provided a spark off the bench with seven points and six rebounds.

NMU got the second half going with a Sam Privet rejection that led to a transition putback for Dylan Kuehl. The Cardinals put together a 7-0 run after that to lead by nine, the largest lead they’d see on the night.

The ‘Cats then pulled out the UNO reverse card in the back pocket, scoring seven straight to get right back within one possession. Soon after, the deficit dwindled to one after a Dylan Kuehl slam, but each time the Wildcats cut it close and looked to tie or take the lead, the Cardinals would have an answer.

With six minutes to go, Max Bjorklund picked up two defensive fouls to give him four on the night as he needed to play smart down the stretch to avoid a fifth. After a scoreless minute on each side, Brian Parzych took a game-swinging charge that led to a Bjorklund attack at the rim, as he finished a layup to tie the game at 60 with 4:45 to go. It was the first time the scoreboard was level since the opening tip. Parzych took another charge just over a minute later to help the ‘Cats continue to ride the Green and Gold momentum wave.

Trailing 64-62 with 3:15 to go, freshman Max Weisbrod stepped into a no-doubt triple to push NMU ahead for the first time on the night. It wouldn’t stop there, as Bjorklund followed with a jumper and Weisbrod splashed home another from downtown to go up 70-64 with 1:55 left on the clock in a fired-up Berry Events Center.

The Wildcats hit key shots and free throws down the stretch, but the defense played a large part in the comeback efforts. NMU held SVSU to a mind-boggling 0-12 from the field in the final six-plus minutes of the contest.

Postgame Notes

Max Bjorklund’s 23 points marked the 14th straight contest he’s reached double figures and the fourth time in the last five he’s recorded at least 22.

Dylan Kuehl’s 19-point, 10-rebound double-double was his second straight double-double and sixth on the season.

Freddie McIntosh led all scorers with 25 points, going 10-28 from the field. That marked a season-high in shot attempts, with the previous high being 23.

Each side put up 66 shots, with NMU hitting 29 for a 43.9% clip and SVSU connecting on 24 for a 36.4% mark.

The Cardinals led for nearly 88% of the game, but the Wildcats stayed the course and led when it mattered most.

NMU managed a dozen more points in the paint, 36-24.

The Wildcats have now won four straight over the Cardinals, the longest winning streak over SVSU in the matchup’s history.

GLIAC Quarterfinal Scoreboard

No. 3 Northern Michigan defeats No. 6 Saginaw Valley State, 75-66

No. 5 Grand Valley State defeats No. 4 Lake Superior State, 68-64

No. 2 Ferris State defeats No. 7 Purdue Northwest, 79-69

No. 1 Parkside vs. No. 8 Michigan Tech, TBD

Up Next

The Wildcats will face the No. 2 seed Ferris State Bulldogs on Saturday, March 4. The game will be played either at No.1 Parkside or Ferris State, depending on the result of the Parkside vs. Michigan Tech game. Stay tuned to the schedule page as information becomes available.