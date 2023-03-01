MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Wildcats women’s basketball team took on the Saginaw Valley Cardinals at the Berry Events Center on Wednesday, losing 64-56 in the GLIAC Quarterfinals to end the season.

Makaylee Kuhn led Northern in points and rebounds, 14 and nine, while Vivianne Jende and Sarah Newcomer trailed behind with 12 points, and Mackenzie Holzwart chipped in another 11. Kaitlyn Zarycki led the Cardinals with 30 points and three assists.

The Wildcats shot 20/62 (32.3%) from the floor while the Cardinals were 23/52 (44.2%). As for threes, NMU shot 21.1% (4/19) compared to SVSU’s 30.8% (4/13).

How It Happened

The first quarter had the Wildcats gaining a slight lead of six points by Mackenzie Holzwart and Makaylee Kuhn before the game was knotted twice. In the final two minutes, SVSU was able to garner a seven point lead on the home team before they entered the second quarter with a score of 17-10.

The Cardinals made for some even greater competition in the second quarter due to their continuous buckets. A combined 12 points were earned by Holzwart, Kuhn, and Jende in those ten minutes, which was four less than our opponents. SVSU had made an overall 11 point lead on NMU with the scoreboard showing 33-22 as they headed into the break.

Kayla Tierney kicked off the third quarter with the first triple of the game, followed by 15 more points made through mainly doubles by Kuhn, Jende, and Holzwart. 6/16 of the shots were made during this time putting them at a shooting percentage of 37.5 compared to SVSU’s 46.2%. The Wildcats ended up trailing 10 points behind the Cardinals as they approached the final ten minutes of the game at 50-40.

Sarah Newcomer was on fire in the fourth with her two triples which helped put the Wildcats only six points behind the Cardinals with four minutes to spare. In a last ditch effort, the ball was thrown to Newcomer again in which she netted two more triples in the final minutes, ending the game with a loss of 64-56.

Postgame Notes