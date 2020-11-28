Hillmon scores 35, No. 25 Michigan women top Oakland 95-62

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 25 of her career-high 35 points in the first half and No. 25 Michigan rolled to a 95-62 win over Oakland in women’s basketball.

Hillmon finished 16 of 24 from the field. She was 12 of 18 in the first half when the Wolverines shot 54% to roll to a 52-26 lead. Oakland shot 32%.

Hailey Brown, Leigha Brown  and Sidor scored 11 points each for the Wolverines.

Sidor hit three 3-pointers on four attempts as Michigan went 8 of 16 behind the stripe and finished up at 52% from the field.  Kahlaijah Dean Oakland with 12.

