ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 25 of her career-high 35 points in the first half and No. 25 Michigan rolled to a 95-62 win over Oakland in women’s basketball.
Hillmon finished 16 of 24 from the field. She was 12 of 18 in the first half when the Wolverines shot 54% to roll to a 52-26 lead. Oakland shot 32%.
Hailey Brown, Leigha Brown and Sidor scored 11 points each for the Wolverines.
Sidor hit three 3-pointers on four attempts as Michigan went 8 of 16 behind the stripe and finished up at 52% from the field. Kahlaijah Dean Oakland with 12.
Latest Stories
- NFL COVID-19: Ravens-Steelers game postponed again
- Central Michigan scores 25 in 4th quarter, beats EMU 31-23
- Hillmon scores 35, No. 25 Michigan women top Oakland 95-62
- Deshaun Watson’s 4 TDs lift Texans to 41-25 win over Lions
- Michael Jordan donates $2M from ‘The Last Dance’ proceeds to Feeding America