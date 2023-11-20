MARQUETTE, Mich. – Junior guard Mackenzie Holzwart of the Northern Michigan women’s basketball team has been named the GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week, announced by the league on Monday, November 20.

Holzwart played a key role NMU’s 75-61 win at Roosevelt and 74-53 win over Southwest Minnesota State. The native of Howards Grove, Wisconsin led all GLIAC players with eight steals over the two NMU wins while also recording a block. The guard was all over the floor, as she pulled down an impressive 18 rebounds (13 defensive) in the two contests, leading Northern in allowing just 14 total second-chance points last week.

Holzwart now leads GLIAC guards in defensive rebounds/game (5.3) this season. She is stuffing the stat sheet so far for the Green and Gold, averaging 10.0 ppg, 3.5 apg, and 6.8 rpg as she has played a big role in the 4-0 start for the Wildcats.

Catch Holzwart and the ‘Cats back in action on Tuesday against No. 1 Ashland at 3 p.m. in the PEIF Gym.