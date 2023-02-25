MARQUETTE, Mich. – NMU Lacrosse kicked off its home opener with a 16-13 win against the Missouri Western State University Griffons on Saturday (February 25).

Maddi Bast led the team with five goals while Madeline Bittell and Katelyn Mongold followed behind with four each, and Kaitlyn Bridger added three. Taylor Priestley was the leader in assists at four and Dayna Carlson trailed behind with two.

How it Happened

After the Griffons struck first, the Wildcats found their groove with Bast earning the first point of the season, assisted by Bittell. Mongold and Kaitlyn Bridger each added goals to the scoreboard, putting it at 3-1. Bast was a force to be reckoned with when she added another pair of goals, earning herself a hat trick in the first quarter. A final point was made by Mongold and assisted by Priestley in the first, putting the Wildcats in the lead at 6-3.

With a three point lead on the MWSU, Bittell added a goal of her own to kick off the second quarter. The second hat trick of the night was made by Mongold with the eighth goal of the game. Bast’s fourth and fifth goals of the game came with only five minutes left in the quarter. The ‘Cats headed into the second half with a six point lead on the Griffons, 10-4.

Threes were a common theme of the third quarter with three more points added to Bittell’s single in the second quarter. Bridger tacked on her second goal of the night, when she put it in the net with seven minutes left. With the final quarter left to go, the Wildcats maintained a seven point lead with 14-6.

Despite a pair of goals made by the Griffons, Mongold scored one for the Wildcats less than two minutes into the fourth quarter. Bridger found her hat trick moment in the first half of the fourth putting the Wildcats in the lead by eight. MWSU kicked it into high gear in the final ten minutes, trailing NMU by three points. The Wildcats ended the game with a 16-13 win over the Griffons.

NMU Goals

Maddi Bast (5), Madeline Bittell (4), Katelyn Mongold (4), Kaitlyn Bridger (3),

Up Next

You can catch the Wildcats back in action on Monday when they compete against Concordia – Ann Arbor in the Superior Dome at 12pm.