GLIAC – Michigan Tech women’s basketball was selected to finish third in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, released by the conference office Tuesday. The Huskies earned 59 votes and came in behind NCAA National semifinalist Grand Valley State (81) and defending conference tournament champion Ferris State (72). Parkside’s Alyssa Nelson was selected 2022-23 Preseason Player of the Year.

Tech women’s basketball closed out the 2021-22 season with an 18-11 overall record, 12-7 in the GLIAC under fifth-year head coach Sam Clayton. Ellie Mackay was named first-team all-conference and Alex Rondorf was second-team all-conference and all-GLIAC defensive team. Isabella Lenz also earned GLIAC freshman of the year honors.

The Huskies returned all five starters from last year and brought in three new players. The team competed well at Division I Wisconsin Green Bay on Wednesday, falling 68-64 in the exhibition.

The regular season begins Friday. Tech travels to the GLIAC/GLVC Crossover Tournament, where they will see host William Jewell College (Friday at 8:30 p.m.) and Lewis University (Saturday at 2 p.m.) to begin the non-conference slate.

2022-23 GLIAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll