GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Michigan Tech came back from a two-goal third-period deficit and defeated Alaska 3-2 in overtime Thursday (Dec. 28) to advance to the 57th annual Great Lakes Invitational Championship Game at Van Andel Arena. Ryland Mosley scored the first two goals and Logan Pietila scored the game-winner.

It was the third meeting between the two teams and Tech got its first victory of the season over Alaska to improve to 9-8-3. The Huskies will play Michigan State at 7:07 p.m. in the tournament title game.

“Very proud of the way we played the game without some key members of our team,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “We got better as the game went on. We got some really key plays at critical times from our leaders, and we got good goaltending.”

Down 2-0 entering the third period, the Huskies gained momentum with 1:54 of power play to start. Later in the period, Austen Swankler drove to the net and was tripped, Ryland Mosley was at the doorstep to chip in his 10th of the season to make it a one-goal game at the 10:18 mark. Isaac Gordon added the second assist as he redirected a centering feed from Chase Pietila.

On the ensuing power play, Austen Swankler and Rylan Mosley connected again to tie the game 1:48 later. Swankler fed it back to the point for a long wrist shot by Mosley for his 11th of the season and fifth on the power play. Chase Pietila added the second assist.

“I felt pretty good after that first goal,” Mosley said. “The legs loosened up, and I saw an opening on that second goal and just fired it.

“Austen is a smart player and fit in right away. He knows what he’s doing. He hangs onto the puck and draws defenders to him. He’s really easy to play with.”

Tech controlled the play in overtime. Logan Pietila hit the crossbar in the opening seconds and then scored on a rush through the middle, firing the puck over the blocker for his sixth of the season and 39th of his career. Chase Pietila and Kyle Kukkonen—the other two who started OT with Logan—assisted on the goal 35 seconds into the extra session.

“Possession in overtime is very crucial, getting that faceoff win and not giving them a shot,” Logan Pietila said. “It was a good job by Chase to delay so we could regroup.”

Alaska (9-7-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals in each of the first two periods. Chase Dubois opened scoring 13:47 into the game when the puck redirected off his skate and in from Kyle Gaffney and Cade Neilson.

Jack Works had a breakaway for the Huskies early in the second period that was steered aside. On the ensuing rush up the ice, Brady Risk found space in front of the Tech net and scored from Harrison Israels at 5:03.

Tech led in shots 26-25 with an 11-6 advantage in the third period and overtime. Blake Pietila made 23 saves to earn his 66th career win. Pierce Charleson also stopped 23 shots for the Nanooks.

The Huskies were 1-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Tech has killed off 19 straight penalties, dating back to November 18.

Michigan Tech and Michigan State have met in the title game six times with the Huskies coming away victorious in 1971.