SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – No. 17 Michigan Tech moved into a tie for first place in the CCHA standings with a 5-1 win at Lake Superior State Saturday. Five different Huskies scored as the Black and Gold improved to 11-5-3 overall and 7-4-3 in the CCHA, heading into the Holiday break.

“There seemed to be a bit more purpose and flow to our game,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “A lot of guys were really good tonight, and I’m glad that we all get to go to a break on a positive note.”

Tech jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Jack Works opened scoring 8:25 into the game when he stole the puck in the offensive zone and fired a wrist shot in the upper corner over the blocker for his fifth of the season.

LSSU was whistled on a 5:00 face masking major and Kyle Kukkonen capitalized with his seventh of the season and fifth on the power play for a 2-0 lead. Brett Thorne worked the puck down low and Jack Works had a centering shot that Kukkonen jammed in 17:39 into the first.

Levi Stauber scored his first collegiate goal 6:14 into the second as his linemate Nick Nardella created a turnover. Stauber wristed a shot past the glove of the goalie in his 12th career game in the same building his dad called home for his college hockey career.

“I’m pretty happy about Levi’s first goal,” added Shawhan. “He was a game-time decision and decided to play. I’m proud of him and happy for him.”

“It was a great feeling—especially getting that first one out of the way and at my dad’s alma mater,” Stauber said. “We’re starting to build some chemistry and it’s coming together for our line. I think we can play against anybody.”

Tristan Ashbrook made it 4-0 2:45 later when he finished off a feed by Parker Saretsky for his third of the season. Jack Works also assisted on Ashbrook’s 30th career goal.

“It’s always cool playing over here closer to home. I had some family and friends in the in building,” Ashbrook said. “We’re pretty pleased with where we are sitting heading into the second half.”

Tyrone Bronte scored Tech’s fifth goal 2:39 into the third on another LSSU turnover. Levi Stauber and Nick Nardella worked the puck over to Bronte who fired in his second of the season and seventh of this career.

LSSU got on the board 14:14 into the third when Louis Boudon scored on the power play.

The Huskies dominated in shots 39-19. Max Vayrynen made 18 saves in his second start of the season. Ethan Langenegger started for the Lakers and made 14 saves in the first 28:59. Seth Eisele stopped 20 shots in the final 31:01.

Both teams were 1-for-3 on the power play. Parker Saretsky was hooked on a breakaway 1:43 into the game. He got a penalty shot but hit the post after he beat the goaltender on a shot fake.

Tech hosts the 57th annual Great Lakes Invitational on December 27-28 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. The Huskies open against Western Michigan with Michigan State and Ferris State playing in the other semifinal. Get your tickets now.