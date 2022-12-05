HOUGHTON, Mich. – Ryland Mosley scored a pair of goals to break a 1-1 tie and lift No. 18 Michigan Tech to a 3-1 victory over Northern Michigan Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Huskies improved to 10-4-3 overall and 6-3-3 in the CCHA.

“I really couldn’t be happier with how we played from the goaltender on out tonight and how we played in the third period,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “It was a great college hockey game and weekend. The atmosphere and quality of play were excellent at both buildings.”

Ryland Mosley scored the game-winning goal 13:29 into the second period with a quick wrist shot over the blocker of the goaltender. He is tied for the nation’s lead after his fourth game-winning goal of the season. Topi Heiskanen assisted on the play.

10:44 into the third period, the Huskies finally broke through on their sixth power play of the night when Ryland Mosley ripped another wrist shot over the blocker for his team-leading ninth goal of the season from Evan Orr and Brett Thorne. It was the first collegiate point for Orr.

Tech ate up the clock with a late power play before NMU pulled its goaltender with 39 seconds left. The Huskies had a pair of full-ice chances at the open net but neither team found a late goal.

“I wanted to take a big step this year with all the guys that left last year,” Mosley, who is second in the CCHA with 19 points, said. “I had a good summer here and at home. It really helped my growth coming in halfway through the year a couple seasons ago.”

Tyrone Bronte opened scoring with his first of the season 5:16 into the second period. He blasted in a loose puck after his linemates worked to create a turnover. Nick Nardella was credited with the assist on Bronte’s sixth career goal.

Bronte described his goal, “I turned to skate up ice and I found myself in the middle. The puck was creeping toward me, so I closed my eyes and hit it as hard as I could.

“It was an unbelievable team effort tonight and the results speak for themselves.”

NMU (10-8-0, 6-4-0 CCHA) tied the game 8:00 into the second with a power play goal credited to David Keefer. The play was reviewed for goaltender interference but the call stood.

Tech dominated in shots 47-25. Blake Pietila made 24 saves, including a chance on a shorthanded breakaway in the third. Beni Halasz stopped 44 shots for Northern.

The Huskies were 1-for-7 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty after the teams combined for 35 minutes of penalties.

Tech has a weekend off before traveling to Lake Superior State on December 16-17.

Highlights

Coach Shawhan Interview

Tyrone Bronte Interview

Ryland Mosley Interview