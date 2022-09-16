HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech women’s soccer team played to a 0-0 draw with Saginaw Valley State under the lights at Kearly Stadium on Friday evening.

The Huskies (3-3-1, 1-1-1) took nine shots, landing three on target but were unable to find the back of the net. The Cardinals (3-2-2, 1-1-1) totaled 13 shots, but senior goalkeeper Gracie Vanlangevelde and the Huskies backline would keep a clean sheet by the contest’s conclusion.

“Home field advantage is always huge,” head coach Bulut Ozturk said. “Our team enjoys these big matches, credit to our women, we came out to play and it was a fair result today.”

Vanlangevelde earned her third shutout of the season with the help of her supporting cast. With five saves against the Cardinals, Vanlangevelde eclipsed 90 stops in her career, moving her total to 93 saves sporting the Black & Gold.

“Our backline is so strong and valuable to our team and keeps us in the match,” Ozturk added. “Collectively, defensively, we did what we needed to do and took care of Saginaw on the defensive end, now we just have to find the back of the net.”

Offensively, Stephanie Yeager paced the Huskies with three shots, with one landing on target. Additionally, seniors Haley Ruiter and Neve Badalow fired two shots, landing one on goal apiece.

The Cardinals held a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks, a statistic the Huskies typically own by the conclusion of play.

Of note, Mikayla Marshalek made her first start of the season for Michigan Tech, playing the entirety of the game. Joining her was Molly Bolang, Cassie Bonifas, Alicia Shatrau and Badalow, all logging 90 minutes in the pouring rain.

The Huskies return to action on Sunday at noon, playing host to Ferris State.