MARQUETTE, Mich. – Michigan Tech women’s basketball swept the season series against Northern Michigan with a 68-49 win Monday night at Berry Events Center. The Huskies held the Wildcats to 18 points in the first half, then dominated the third quarter to improve to 7-3 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, 12-6 overall.

Freshman Isabella Lenz was especially effective in the mid-range and led Tech with 13 points (season-high) and went 6-for-8 from the field with three steals, three assists, and one block. Daisy Ansel also contributed 11 points off the bench. Ellie Mackay (12 points) and Katelyn Meister (10 points) also made it to double figures.

“It was an awesome team win tonight against our rivals,” said head coach Sam Clayton. “Every player stepped up on both ends of the floor. Bella (Lenz) played really well, and it was great to see her being aggressive on offense and defense. I was also happy to see our defense come out strong, which we will need the rest of the season.”

Monday marked the 11th straight victory for Michigan Tech over Northern Michigan in the series dating back to 2017. Northern Michigan (8-9, 3-7 GLIAC) dropped its third straight game.

After gaining an early 14-9 advantage, the Huskies used a 14-0 run at the start of the second quarter to gain a 32-18 edge by halftime. A pair of baskets in transition helped NMU get back to striking distance, but the Huskies countered quickly and continued to play shut down defense to take a 53-32 edge into the fourth quarter.

Tech scored 26 points in the paint and shot 42.6-percent (26-61), including 40-percent (8-20) from beyond the arc. Tech also nabbed seven steals and three blocks for a 2-to-1 assist to turnover ratio (16-8).

Each team pulled down 32 rebounds, but the Wildcats struggled to score, ending 30.4-percent from the field (17-56) and 22.7-percent (5-22) from downtown. Makaylee Kuhn made it to double-figures for NMU with 10 points and Emily Mueller led all players with 13 rebounds.

Michigan Tech continues its road trip Thursday at Purdue Northwest. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at PNW Fitness Center. The Huskies are in second place in the GLIAC North Division behind Ferris State with eight regular season games to play.

Latest Posts