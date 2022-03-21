HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech earned an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament and will open against Minnesota Duluth on Thursday (March 24) at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado. The Huskies are the No. 12 seed and the Bulldogs are the No. 5. The puck will drop at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Tech is 21-12-3 overall and will make its 14th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and the second under head coach Joe Shawhan. The Huskies last received an at-large bid in 2015 and earned the WCHA’s automatic bid in 2017 and 2018. Tech has won the NCAA Championship three times (1962, 1965, and 1975).

Minnesota Duluth won the NCHC Tournament Championship on Saturday with a 3-0 shutout over Western Michigan. The Bulldogs are 21-15-4 overall and have won their last four games. UMD finished fifth in the NCHC standings.

No. 4 seed Denver will play No. 13 UMass Lowell in the second semifinal on Thursday. The winners will play in the regional championship on Sunday for a chance to move to the Frozen Four at TD Garden in Boston on April 7 and 9.

ESPNU will televise Thursday’s regional semifinals and Sunday’s regional championship. Mix 93 WKMJ broadcasts all Tech games with an online stream available at Pasty.net.

Fans looking for tickets can email the SDC Ticket Office at tickets@mtu.edu or call 906-487-2073 to get into the Michigan Tech block.

