HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech earned an at-large bid to the 2023 NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament for the second straight season and will open against Penn State Friday (March 24) at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Huskies are the overall No. 10 seed and the Nittany Lions are the No. 8. The puck will drop at 5 p.m. Eastern.

Tech is 24-10-4 overall and will make its 15th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and the third under CCHA Coach of the Year Joe Shawhan. Shawhan joins John MacInnes as the only coaches in program history to have taken the Huskies to three NCAA Tournaments. Tech received an automatic bid in 2018 after winning the WCHA Tournament Championship. Tech won the NCAA Championship three times (1962, 1965, and 1975) and last earned a win in 1981, finishing third.

Penn State is 21-15-1 overall and went 10-0 in its non-conference schedule. The Nittany Lions are the host of the regional and are making their fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in only their 11th season.

The region’s top seed Michigan will play Colgate in the second semifinal at 8:30 p.m. on Friday. The winners will play in the regional championship on Sunday for a chance to move to the Frozen Four at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on April 6 and 8.

ESPNU will televise Friday’s regional semifinals and Sunday’s regional championship will be on ESPN2. Mix 93 WKMJ broadcasts all Tech games with an online stream available at Pasty.net.

Fans looking for tickets can email the SDC Ticket Office at tickets@mtu.edu or call 906-487-2073 to get into the Michigan Tech block.