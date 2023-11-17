HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech hockey team fell 3-2 in overtime to Ferris State in the CCHA home opener at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Huskies outshot the Bulldogs 45-26 but the dogs in red found the game-winner on a 3-on-1 67 seconds into the extra period.

“I thought we played well and defended much better,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “I think we’re a good hockey team that just doesn’t know how to win. We just have to stay focused, keep growing, and start building confidence so we can turn some of these games into wins.”

Arvid Caderoth opened scoring 11:25 into the game when he banged in a rebound after a shot by Chase Pietila was saved. Lauri Raiman added the second assist as Caderoth extended his point streak to three games.

“I was trying to beat my guy in front. Chase got a shot through. The puck just showed up and I had an empty net,” Caderoth said. “My line is doing a really good job. I feel like I was struggling in the first 8-10 games and now I’m starting to feel better about my game.”

The Bulldogs tied the game late in the period with a power play goal by Antonio Venuto with 1:21 left in the first. Travis Shoudy and Luigi Benincasa assisted on the play.

FSU then took its first lead of the game 60 seconds into the second period when Venuto scored his second straight. Shoudy and Jack Mesic were credited with the assists.

Tech quickly tied it up 1:26 later with a power play goal off the stick of Matthew Campbell for his first NCAA goal. The Huskies worked it around up top with Logan Pietila and Ryland Mosley before Campbell took a shot. It was blocked but bounced back onto his stick. His next shot deflected off a Bulldog defender and into the net.

The Huskies dominated play in the final two periods, outshooting the Bulldogs 17-9 in the second and 14-8 in the third. Ryland Mosley, Chase Pietila, and Kyle Kukkonen all hit the pipe on great scoring chances.

Logan Pietila had a rush to the net in overtime and then was tripped in the crease. The play continued and Luigi Benincasa fed it up the ice to Jason Brancheau on an odd-man rush and he fired it past the goaltender’s glove for the game-winner.

Both teams were whistled on 5:00 majors in the game. Tech was 1-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Max Vayrynen made 23 saves in his third start of the season for the Huskies. Logan Stein stopped 43 shots for the visitors.

The teams will wrap up their only CCHA series of the season at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday.