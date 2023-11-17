HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech football team saw nine team members earn All-GLIAC accolades for the 2023 football season, the conference office announced on Thursday (Nov. 16). In total, the Huskies had four offensive Second Team All-GLIAC and five defensive Second Teamers.

The Huskies representing the Second Team All-GLIAC offense are Ethan Champney, Brandon DeVries, William Marano and Darius Willis. The Second Team All-GLIAC defense honorees are Michael Bates Jr., Josh Cribben, Samuel Kinne, Brenden Lach and Marc Sippel.

Champney, a native of Swan Valley, Michigan, averaged 73.1 receiving yards per game, which ranks second in the GLIAC and 39th nationally. He led the team with nine touchdown receptions, tying his career-high three touchdown receptions against Saginaw Valley State (Nov. 11). His 19.76 yards per reception ranks second in the league and 24th in Division II. Additionally, his nine touchdown receptions are 17th nationally and second in the GLIAC.

DeVries, a native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, played in all ten games of his first season as a Husky. His capabilities on the offensive line helped Michigan Tech hold an impressive 1.4 sacks allowed per game in one of the best conferences in Division II. DeVries is the lone Husky in his first season to earn conference postseason honors.

Marano, from Dearborn, Michigan, saved his best season for last, producing 664 yards rushing in 10 games of action. He ranked fourth in the GLIAC in rushing yards (664) and rushing yards per game (66.4). He also had a career-high five touchdowns this season, with two touchdowns at Northern Michigan (Oct. 14).

Willis, the newest career reception leader in Michigan Tech history, hails from Warren, Michigan. He ranks second in the league with an average of 95.80 all-purpose yards per game. Willis had a season-high 10 receptions twice this season while posting four touchdown receptions. He also averaged 20.4 yards on kick returns, ranking fourth in the league. Willis was a member of the All-GLIAC First Team a season ago.

Bates Jr., a native of Dearborn, Michigan, averaged 3.9 tackles per game, totaling 39 tackles on the season. He had two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery paired with a team-high three interceptions, with a pick-six occurring against Upper Iowa that he returned for 40 yards (Sep. 23).

Cribben, a native of De Pere, Wisconsin, averaged 1.2 tackles for loss per game for a team-high 14, totaling 47 yards. His ability to get to quarterbacks proved through ten games with two forced fumbles, which ranks fourth in the league and three sacks this season. Cribben earned All-GLIAC Honorable Mention accolades a season ago.

Kinne, hailing from Metamora, Michigan, made his best season his last, with 62 total tackles in ten games. He had a season-high 13 tackles against Saginaw Valley State (Nov. 11) and accounted for three sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss. Kinne also had a fumble recovery in the season opener against Hillsdale, trekking 47 yards for a touchdown.

Lach, from South Lyon, Michigan, played in ten games for the Huskies and was the nation’s leader in punting average for the majority of the season. He currently sits third in the nation, averaging 44.5 yards per punt on 49 punts, totaling 2,184 yards. His long for the season was an astonishing 72 yards, with 16 inside the 20.

Sippel, a native of Wausau, Wisconsin Sippel racked up 93 total tackles to lead the team and rank third in the GLIAC. He averaged 9.4 total tackles a game this season, which impressively ranks 15th nationally and runner-up in the GLIAC. Sippel also had two interceptions and eight tackles for loss. He earned All-GLIAC First Team accolades in 2022-23.

Tech also showcased five players earning Honorable Mention All-GLIAC Hunter Buechel, Alex Fries, Preston Graf, Austin Schlicht and Drew Wyble.

Buechel, a native of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, played in all ten games for the Huskies this season, recording 76 total tackles, with his season high of 11 tackles coming against Davenport on Sep. 30. He also posted nine tackles for loss, two sacks and two blocked punts. He ranks 23rd nationally with an average of 5.1 solo tackles, ranking third in the league. Buechel was also tabbed All-GLIAC Honorable Mention a season ago.

Fries, hailing from Swan Valley, Michigan, orchestrated the Huskies offense this season. He threw for 1,859 yards, with a league-high 154 completions, tying the league-high with 14 touchdown passes. He also finished second in the league with 185.9 yards per game. Fries also utilized his legs, rushing for almost 400 yards for four touchdowns.

Graf, a member of the offensive line from Dansville, Michigan, played in all ten games for the Huskies this season, playing a vital role in Michigan Tech’s sacks allowed average (1.4 per game), which ranks top-40 nationally and second in the GLIAC.

Schlicht, repeating on the All-GLIAC Honorable Mention team, hails from Oxford, Michigan, playing in all ten games for MTU this season. He racked up 30 tackles, with a season-high six total tackles against Ferris State (Oct. 21) to go with two sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Wyble, a local of Marquette, Michigan, averaged 6.8 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league. His career-high 11 field goals this season broke the school record of 10 field goals made in a season. He also connected on 35 extra points this season and holds the second-longest field goal made in the GLIAC with his 49-yard field goal at Upper Iowa (Sep. 23).

Michigan Tech finished the season 5-5 overall and 1-5 within the league. Last season, the Huskies had four All-GLIAC selections and five players earning honorable mention.

