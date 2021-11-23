Huskies going to NCAA Tournament for fourth straight season

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech volleyball team will make its fourth straight and 12th all-time appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament as the Huskies were named in the 64-team field on Monday (Nov. 22) night. Tech is the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region and will play No. 7 Wayne State at top-seeded, and regional host, Ferris State. The date and time will be announced later in the week.

Tech is ranked No. 20 in this week’s AVCA poll, maintaining last week’s ranking. The Huskies are 24-6 overall and were the No. 1 seed in last week’s GLIAC Tournament. The Black and Gold advanced to the GLIAC Championship Game before falling to Ferris State.

The Warriors are 20-8 overall. Head Coach Tim Koth was named GLIAC Coach of the Year after WSU finished third in the conference. The Huskies defeated the Warriors in their two regular-season meetings, winning 3-1 at the SDC Gym and sweeping in Detroit.

In other regional matchups, No. 1 Ferris State plays No. 8 Rockhurst, No. 3 Hillsdale and No. 7 Grand Valley meet, and No. 4 Lewis and No. 5 Missouri-St. Louis play.

Latest Posts