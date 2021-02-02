Huskies outscore Bulldogs Tuesday at Ferris

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (Michigan Tech Athletics) – The Michigan Tech hockey team received scoring from six different players and got back into the win column with a 6-4 victory at Ferris State on Tuesday (Feb. 2). The Huskies improved to 9-5-1 overall and 3-2 in the WCHA.

“Ferris is a hard team to beat, especially in this rink,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “Collectively, I thought we played well. We played hard and got better and better as the game went on. I thought we executed what we needed to get offensive zone pressure, and I thought our transition game was good also. We did have some individual breakdowns that we need to shore up and they capitalized and put them in the net.”

Tied at one early in the second period, the Huskies scored three straight goals to take a 4-1 lead. Colin Swoyer scored his first of the season at 5:13 of the second with a power-play goal from Tristan Ashbrook and Brian Halonen.

Tristan Ashbrook made it a two-goal lead with his third of the season 66 seconds later. He found open space in front of the crease and put in his 12th collegiate goal with Blais Richartz and Eric Gotz picking up the assists.

Alec Broetzman added to the lead, scoring for the fourth game in a row 2:00 later with a power-play goal from Tyler Rockwell and Arvid Caderoth. The Captain now has six goals this season and 30 for his career.

Ferris (1-13, 0-9 WCHA) cut into the lead when Coale Norris found the back of the net with 1:17 left in the second period.

The Bulldogs scored 8:31 into the third on a goal by Jake Transit to make it 4-3.

Trenton Bliss pushed the lead back to two on the power play 2:10 later when he wristed in a shot that hit the inside bar and bounced out. The officials initially waved it off but reviewed the play at the next whistle and credited Bliss with the goal. Arvid Caderoth and Eric Gotz assisted on the seventh of the season for Bliss.

The home team wouldn’t go away as Mitch Deelstra scored with 1:48 left in the third to make it interesting.

The Bulldogs pulled goaltender Logan Stein with 1:26 remaining and Jake Crespi was able to capitalize 12 seconds later with a long empty-net tally for his second goal of the season. Alec Broetzman got an assist with a deflection on the sidewall.

“Bliss is playing absolutely incredible right now,” Shawhan added. “Arvid is getting better every single game and Crespi was really good throughout the entire game. Chris Lipe was absolutely unbelievable after we played short a defenseman for over two periods.”

Justin Misiak opened scoring only 34 seconds after puck drop when he finished off a nice feed from Parker Saretsky for his second of the season and 18th of his career. Trenton Bliss also assisted.

FSU tied it up 60 seconds into the second period after a power-play goal by Marshall Moise.

Tech dominated in shots 33-19 on the night. Blake Pietila had 15 saves for the Huskies. Roni Salmenkangas started the game for Ferris and had 10 saves in the first 27:10. Logan Stein finished the game and stopped 17 shots.

The two teams combined for 11 penalties. Tech was 3-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The second game of the WCHA series is scheduled for February 9 in Big Rapids and then the two teams will meet in Houghton on February 12-13 in nonconference play.

Tech continues its seven-game road trip at Alabama Huntsville this weekend (Feb. 5-6). The puck drops at 8:07 p.m. both nights at the Von Braun Center.



