Huskies picked fourth in WCHA Coaches’ Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Michigan Tech was picked fourth in the WCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll the league announced on Tuesday (Nov. 10). Junior forward Trenton Bliss received one vote for WCHA Coaches’ Preseason Player of the Year and a vote for the Coaches’ Preseason All-WCHA. Freshman forward Carson Bantle had a pair of votes for Coaches’ Preseason Rookie of the Year. Junior forward Alec Broetzman and junior defenseman Colin Swoyer each earned a vote for Coaches’ Preseason All-WCHA.

In the poll, the Huskies received 64 points. Minnesota State was the top pick with 86 points and six first-place votes. Bemidji State was second with 79 points while garnering one first-place nod. Bowling Green was predicted to finish third with one point short of the Beavers. The Falcons picked up three first-place votes.

Northern Michigan (63) was a point behind Tech in fifth. Lake Superior State (49), Alaska (40), Ferris State (35), Alaska Anchorage (28), and Alabama Huntsville (18) rounded out the poll in spots six through 10.

Bliss tallied 27 points last season with 12 goals and 15 assists to share the team lead and receive the Gary Crosby Memorial Award as the leading scorer. The alternate captain has appeared in 73 career games and totaled 42 points.

Bantle was drafted by the Arizona Cotoyets in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft in early October. He was the captain of the Madison Capitols in the USHL last year and had 49 points in 49 games.

Broetzman led the Huskies with 16 goals last season and was tied with Bliss for the team lead in points (27) to earn the Gary Crosby Memorial Award. The captain hasn’t missed a game in his first two seasons for Tech, appearing in 77 games with 41 career points on 24 goals and 17 assists.

Swoyer appeared in 39 games for the Huskies last year and led the team with 17 assists while scoring four goals. He received the team’s Gitzen-Loutit Memorial Award as the outstanding defensive player. He was also sixth in the WCHA in blocked shots and enters the season with 32 career points in 75 games.

The 100th season of Michigan Tech hockey begins on November 21-22 at Lake Superior State. The Huskies play rival NMU the next weekend for the first of three two-game sets this season.

2020-21 WCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Rank Team (1st Place) Points 1. Minnesota State (6) 86 2. Bemidji State (1) 79 3. Bowling Green (3) 78 4. Michigan Tech 64 5. Northern Michigan 63 6. Lake Superior State 49 7. Alaska 40 8. Ferris State 35 9. Alaska Anchorage 28 10. Alabama Huntsville 18

Coaches could not vote for their own teams. Based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2 scale.