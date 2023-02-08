WBCA – After receiving national votes for each of the past two weeks, Michigan Tech women’s basketball is Nationally ranked for the first time this season, checking in at No. 24 in Tuesday’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) NCAA Division II Top-25 poll.

The Huskies are 19-4 overall, 11-2 in GLIAC play. The last time the team made an appearance in the nation’s top-25 was December 7, 2021 at No. 24. MTU was ranked twice last season and six times in 2020-21, topping out at No. 6.

Tech is currently on a three-game win streak with three wins over Top-25 opponents this season. MTU remained undefeated at home Saturday (10-0) after defeating Saginaw Valley State 69-49.

The Huskies top the conference in free throw percentage and turnovers per game and rank seventh and 12th in Division II in those respective categories.

MTU remained fourth in Monday’s D2SIDA Midwest Region rankings poll behind Ashland (23-0), Drury (21-1), and Grand Valley State (20-2).

No. 24 Michigan Tech is up against No. 6 ranked Grand Valley State (20-2, 11-1) in Allendale, Michigan on Thursday at 6 p.m.