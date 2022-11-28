HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech hockey team is ranked No. 18 in this week’s USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll and No. 19 in the DCU/USCHO.com Top 20 poll. The Huskies are 9-3-3 overall and atop of the CCHA standings with a 5-2-3 mark.

Tech earned 4-of-6 CCHA points against currently ranked No. 11 Minnesota State over the weekend at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. Tech won 3-2 Friday and the teams tied 2-2 Saturday with the Mavericks winning the shootout. Logan Ganie, Kyle Kukkonen, Kash Rasmussen, David Jankowski, and Tristan Ashbrook scored, and Blake Pietila made 76 saves in the series.

The Huskies play a home-and-away series with Northern Michigan this weekend. The Wildcats will host Friday at 7:07 p.m. at the Berry Events Center with the series wrapping up Saturday at 6:07 p.m. at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

The annual Teddy Bear Toss is Saturday sponsored by University Images. The first 200 fans will receive a stuffed animal from University Images to throw onto the ice during the first intermission. Fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals to the game to donate. All stuffed animals received will be donated to the Toys For Tots program.

Fans are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to drop off in the red bins just inside the MacInnes Student Ice Arena entrances for the Salvation Army Can Drive.

Fans can pick a tag from one of the three Angel Trees in the Mac. You will then purchase a toy for the age/gender on the tag and drop off the unwrapped present at the Salvation Army or one of their drop-off locations.

General admission tickets for Saturday’s game are on sale at the SDC Central Ticket Office along with a limited number of seats.