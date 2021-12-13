HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech hockey team is ranked No. 18 in this week’s USCHO.com Top 20 poll. The Huskies are 10-7 overall this season and 7-5 in the CCHA, positioning themselves at No. 3 in the conference standings.

Tech has received votes in all 12 USCHO polls this season and was ranked No. 16 on October 11, and No. 18 for three weeks from October 18-November 1. Tech was in the top 20 four times last season with the highest ranking of 18 on February 15 and January 25.

The Huskies picked up their third sweep of the season with a pair of victories over St. Thomas at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena last weekend. Tech won 6-1 Friday and 4-3 in overtime Saturday. Brian Halonen had three goals in the series, including the game-winner Saturday. Justin Misiak scored twice Friday, and Tommy Parrottino found the back of the net both nights. Colin Swoyer, Tristan Ashbrook, and Logan Pietila also scored in the series.

The Huskies are off until December 29 when they travel downstate to play the Michigan Wolverines at 7 p.m. as part of the Great Lakes Invitational showcase. Tech will play at Michigan State the following night at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the GLI are available through the UM ticket office and MSU box office. Tickets at Yost Ice Arena are $30 each, plus a $5 service charge per order. To sit in a Michigan Tech block of seats use promo code MTU at mgoblue.com/go/promo. Tickets at Munn Ice Arena are $25 for reserved chairback seats and $20 for bench seats. Online orders can be placed at msuspartans.com.

USCHO Division I Men’s Poll – December 13, 2021

Team (1st) Record Points Last 1. Minnesota State (37) 16-4-0 981 1 2. Quinnipiac (12) 14-1-3 947 2 3. Michigan 14-6-0 862 3 4. Western Michigan 13-5-0 800 4 5. North Dakota 13-6-0 756 7 6. Minnesota Duluth 11-6-1 755 5 7. St. Cloud (1) 10-6-0 743 6 8. Denver 11-5-0 598 11 9. Cornell 9-1-1 575 9 10. Notre Dame 12-5-0 548 8 11. Minnesota 10-8-0 514 10 12. Massachusetts 9-4-2 434 12 13. Northeastern 13-4-1 396 13 14. Omaha 13-5-0 372 14 15. UMass Lowell 10-3-3 365 15 16. Providence 14-7-0 262 16 17. Ohio State 10-6-0 218 17 18. Michigan Tech 10-7-0 73 NR 19. Harvard 6-4-1 72 20 20. Boston College 8-5-3 68 NR

