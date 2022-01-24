HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech hockey team is ranked No. 18 in this week’s DCU/USCHO.com Top 20 poll. The Huskies are 12-8-1 overall this season and 9-5 in the CCHA, positioning themselves third in the conference standings.

Tech has received votes in all 16 USCHO polls this season and was ranked as high as No. 16 on October 11. Tech was in the top 20 four times last season with the highest ranking of 18 on February 15 and January 25.

The No. 18-ranked Huskies host Bemidji State for a CCHA series at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena this weekend. The Huskies and Beavers will meet at 7:07 p.m. Friday and 6:07 p.m. Saturday. Friday is Faculty and Staff Appreciation Night and Saturday is Junior Hockey Night where youth can get into the game for free with their jersey and a paid adult ticket.

Earlier this season on November 19-20, the Huskies split at Bemidji State. Tech won 4-3 Friday and the Beavers won 4-3 Saturday. Tristan Ashbrook scored twice Friday with Ryland Mosley, Tommy Parrottino, Arvid Caderoth, Brett Thorne, and Michael Karow also finding the back of the net in the series.

Last weekend’s series against Northern Michigan was postponed. The games will now be played on February 1 at 6:07 p.m. at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena and February 8 at 6:37 p.m. at the Berry Events Center.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. DCU (DCU.org), a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by and operated for its members, is the sponsor of this poll. DCU serves more than 900,000 members and their families in all 50 states.

DCU/USCHO Division I Men’s Poll – January 24, 2021

1. Minnesota State (20) 23-5-0 948 2 2. Quinnipiac (18) 18-2-3 930 1 3. Western Michigan (8) 16-5-0 904 4 4. Michigan (3) 19-7-1 846 3 5. Denver (1) 16-5-1 836 5 6. St. Cloud 14-6-0 764 6 7. Minnesota Duluth 13-9-2 649 7 8. Cornell 13-4-1 576 8 9. Massachusetts 12-6-2 574 14 10. Minnesota 14-10-0 537 11 11. Notre Dame 17-7-0 477 13 12. Ohio State 18-7-1 458 15 13. North Dakota 13-10-0 415 9 14. UMass Lowell 13-5-3 339 10 15. Northeastern 16-7-1 276 12 16. Omaha 15-9-0 241 16 17. Providence 16-9-2 222 18 18. Michigan Tech 12-8-1 202 17 19. Merrimack 12-10-1 80 NR 20. Northern Michigan 13-9-1 79 19

