Huskies ranked No. 18 this week

HOUGHTON, Mich.(MTU Athletics) – The Michigan Tech hockey team is ranked No. 18 in this week’s USCHO.com Top 20 poll. The Huskies moved down two spots are falling 2-1 in overtime to Notre Dame, which is ranked No. 13 this week, Friday in the home opener.

The Huskies host an intrasquad Black versus Gold game on Saturday at Dee Stadium. Game time is 4:30 p.m. with Skate With The Huskies after.

Ryland Mosley scored against the Fighting Irish Friday. Brian Halonen had the lone goal for the Huskies in the exhibition game against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program on Saturday. Blake Pietila made 28 saves Friday and 14 Saturday.

Tech received votes in the preseason poll and the October 4 ranking. The Black and Gold was in the top 20 four times last season with the highest ranking of 18 on February 15 and January 25.

The Huskies travel to Clarkson on October 29-30 before returning home for the CCHA opener against Lake Superior State on November 5-6.

USCHO Division I Men’s Poll – October 18, 2021

Team (1st) Record Points Last 1. Michigan (45) 4-0-0 988 3 2. Minnesota State (2) 4-2-0 926 1 3. St. Cloud (1) 4-2-0 887 2 4. Minnesota (1) 3-1-0 843 4 5. Minnesota Duluth 3-1-0 784 5 6. North Dakota 3-1-0 675 7 7. Quinnipiac 2-0-1 659 8 8. Denver (1) 4-0-0 656 11 9. Massachusetts 2-2-0 580 9 10. Boston College 2-1-1 576 6 11. Omaha 5-1-0 462 13 12. Providence 3-2-0 388 10 13. Notre Dame 3-0-0 382 17 14. Harvard 0-0-0 306 14 15. Cornell 0-0-0 269 15 16. Boston University 2-2-0 267 12 17. Western Michigan 2-0-0 181 19 18. Michigan Tech 2-1-0 166 16 19. Bemidji State 1-3-0 149 20 20. Northeastern 2-2-0 80 18

Latest Posts