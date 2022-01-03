HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech hockey team is ranked No. 20 in this week’s DCU/USCHO.com Top 20 poll. The Huskies are 10-8-1 overall this season and 7-5 in the CCHA, positioning themselves at No. 3 in the conference standings.

Tech has received votes in all 13 USCHO polls this season and was ranked No. 16 on October 11, and No. 18 for three weeks from October 18-November 1 and again on December 13. Tech was in the top 20 four times last season with the highest ranking of 18 on February 15 and January 25.

The Huskies battled No. 6 Michigan to a scoreless tie on December 29 and fell 3-2 in overtime at Michigan State on December 30 as part of the Great Lakes Invitational Showcase. Tech has played in three straight overtime games and in four of the last six. The Huskies finished non-conference play 3-3-1 with wins at Wisconsin and Clarkson.

Blake Pietila earned his third shutout of the season against the Wolverines. He had a .950 save percentage last week. Brian Halonen and Nick Nardella scored against the Spartans.

The Huskies return to action on January 14-15 at Lake Superior State for a CCHA road series. The first home game of 2022 is January 22 against Northern Michigan.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. DCU (DCU.org), a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by and operated for its members, is the sponsor of this poll. DCU serves more than 900,000 members and their families in all 50 states.

DCU/USCHO Division I Men’s Poll – January 3, 2021

1. Minnesota State (43) 18-4-0 990 1 2. Quinnipiac (7) 14-1-3 937 2 3. Western Michigan 14-5-0 879 4 4. St. Cloud 12-6-0 800 7 5. North Dakota 13-6-0 780 5 6. Michigan 14-6-1 754 3 7. Denver 12-5-1 690 8 8. Minnesota Duluth 11-8-1 646 6 9. Minnesota 10-8-0 518 11 10. Massachusetts 9-4-2 512 12 11. Northeastern 13-4-1 441 13 12. UMass Lowell 11-3-3 419 15 13. Notre Dame 13-6-0 396 10 14. Cornell 9-3-1 348 9 15. Omaha 14-6-0 326 14 16. Providence 15-7-1 301 16 17. Ohio State 14-6-0 297 17 18. Boston College 10-5-3 122 20 19. Harvard 7-4-1 121 19 20. Michigan Tech 10-8-1 86 18

