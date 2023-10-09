HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech hockey team is ranked No. 9 in this week’s USCHO.com Poll and No. 10 in the USA Hockey/The Rink Live College Hockey Poll. The Huskies are 0-0-1 and host Alaska this weekend in the home opener at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

Tech skated to a 2-2 tie at No. 17 Minnesota Duluth in the US Hockey Hall of Fame Game Saturday at Amsoil Arena. The Huskies twice came back from a one-goal deficit in the season-opener and got goals from Ryland Mosley and Patriks Marcinkevics. Blake Pietila made a career-high 48 saves.

Tech hosts Alaska on Friday at 7:07 p.m. and Saturday at 6:07 p.m. in the home-opening series at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Blue Line Club is hosting a lunch on Friday. RSVP by Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Free Michigan Tech faculty and staff tickets are still available for Friday night’s game on Faculty and Staff Appreciation Night sponsored by TIAA. Click here for more information.

Saturday is First Responder Appreciation Night where local police, EMS, and firefighters can get $5 off per their game ticket using the discount code ThankYou24. Get your tickets online HERE or in person at the SDC Ticket Office.

Tickets are available for both games against the Nanooks and are also available for next weekend’s non-conference series with Wisconsin—which makes its first appearance in Houghton since October 2011.