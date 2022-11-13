HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech shutout Lake Superior State 2-0 Saturday evening at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena. Blake Pietila earned his 14th career shutout, and his fourth shutout over the Lakers, making 20 saves.

The Huskies improved to 6-3-2 overall and 2-2-2 in the CCHA, taking 4-of-6 conference points on the weekend.

“I thought our guys battled hard tonight,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “Lake State is a good team. They’re well-coached and they’re big and strong and have a lot of skill. I feel fortunate that we were able to come out of the weekend with some success.

“Arvid made a really nice play on that first goal, and it was nice to have Lipe and Thorne back in the lineup this weekend. Everybody contributed and gave their best.”

Tech jumped out to an early lead 4:49 into the game when David Jankowski scored his first goal as a Husky. Arvid Caderoth set up the play with a patient pass to Jankowski in the slot for a one-timer. Topi Heiskanen also assisted with a dump-in from the point.

“It was a great shift by our line, and Arvid made a great pass,” Jankowski said. “Anytime you can help out offensively it feels good, and it was nice to get the lead early in the game.”

The Huskies outshot the Lakers 14-7 in the second period and were able to extend their lead at 14:20 when Trevor Russell stepped off the bench and blasted in a one-timer. Jack Works fed the puck out from in front of the Zamboni door just like he did Friday night in the second period on Jed Pietila‘s goal. Alex Nordstrom added the secondary assist on Russell’s third of the season and second in three games.

LSSU (1-7-2, 0-3-1 CCHA) mustered up 10 shots on goal in the third, but Blake Pietila was there each time. He had a huge save on a shorthanded 2-on-1 in the first period and another diving glove save in the third. He made three saves in the first and seven in the second for his fourth shutout of the season.

Tech’s penalty kill went 4-for-4 on the night and 6-for-6 on the weekend.

Former Husky Pat Mikesh was introduced on the ice during the first intermission as a member of the Class of 2022 for the Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame. Jim Grimes (football), Tom Kearly (football), Kevin Luke (men’s basketball), Lee Marana (football), and Roger Pekuri (Nordic skiing, cross country, track & field) were also introduced.

The Huskies head back on the road next weekend for a CCHA series at St. Thomas.