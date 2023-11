INDIANAPOLIS – The Michigan Tech Soccer team earned the No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region and is set to face No. 1 seeded Ashland.

The Huskies will travel to Ashland to play in the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The game is set for Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.

Michigan Tech played to an overall record of 8-4-7 while playing to a conference record of 7-2-5.