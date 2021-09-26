Huskies sweep Northwood Saturday to end road trip

MIDLAND, Mich. – Michigan Tech earned its fourth straight sweep Saturday (Sept. 25) at Northwood. The Huskies won 25-16, 25-21, and 25-18 at Riepma Arena to improve to 9-4 overall and 4-1 in the GLIAC.

“We looked pretty good tonight overall,” Tech coach Matt Jennings said. “I thought our defense did a great job making it hard for them to score all match long. We were controlling the ball nicely in the backcourt and passing well enough to get our offense going at the right times.

“Laura did an excellent job leading the team all weekend long. Anna and Lindy both did a great job scoring at the left pin for us, and Janie looked sharp on both sides of the ball.”

There were five early ties before the Huskies scored six straight to take a 15-9 advantage. Lindy Oujiri and Laura De Marchi notched late kills and the Timberwolves had a pair of attacking errors as Tech scored three straight points to take the early lead 25-16. Anna Jonynas had four kills in the set while De Marchi and Jillian Kuizenga added three kills.

Tech used a 6-1 run early in the second and maintained the lead. Janie Grindland had a kill for set point and Kuizenga put down the winner to give the Huskies a 25-21 win and 2-0 lead at the break. Five different Huskies had at least two kills in the set.

The Black and Gold jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the third and rode Jonynas who tallied six kills in the set. Grindland had the final two points for the 25-18 win and sweep as the Huskies won the eighth of their last nine matches.

Jonynas tallied a match-high 14 kills while teammates Oujiri, Grindland, and Kuizenga added seven kills each. De Marchi set the attack with 32 assists, and Carissa Beyer led the defense with 14 digs.

The Huskies limited the Timberwolves to a .097 hitting percentage, forcing them into 19 attacking errors with five blocks. Grindland had five block assists Kuizenga added three and De Marchi added two.

Tech returns home next weekend for matches against Wayne State on Friday and Saginaw Valley State Saturday.

