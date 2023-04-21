HOUGHTON, Mich. – Starting the postseason with style, No. 44 Michigan Tech women’s tennis polished off Davenport 4-1 in the GLIAC quarterfinals Friday outdoors at Greater Midland Tennis Center. The third seeded Huskies (9-6) move forward to take on second seed Wayne State in the semifinals Saturday. The Warriors earned a first round bye and are ranked No. 8 in the country.

“That was a really good match for us overall,” said head coach Kristin D’Agostini-Yep. “We got off to a quick start but Davenport didn’t give up and fought extremely hard so we’re very happy with the win.”

The Huskies started by taking two of three doubles matches. Tech’s No. 31 ranked doubles pairing Grace Eland and Dominika Bobik defeated the No. 16 ranked duo Amy Bloch and Willemien Coetzee 7-6 (4). It was the fourth straight doubles win over an ITA Top-50 ranked opponent for Eland and Bobik this spring and the second victory over Bloch and Coetzee.

Emily Cojocaru and Lauren Opalewski also won at No. 2 doubles over Hermon Mikael and Skye Vandeleur 7-5.

Bobik carried momentum into singles play with a straight-set win over Bloch 6-2, 6-1. Eland followed suit against Coetzee 6-2, 6-2. Cojocaru picked up the clinching point at No. 5 singles against Isabella Carofano 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Michigan Tech reached the semifinals for the first time under coach D’Agostini-Yep’s guidance and reached nine wins for the first time since 2019. The Huskies also improved their chances of qualifying for the NCAA Midwest region tournament. MTU’s last appearance came in 2007-08.

