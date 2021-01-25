Huskies win seventh straight after sweep of NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The No. 18-ranked Michigan Tech hockey team earned a nonconference sweep of Northern Michigan Monday (Jan. 25) with a 4-1 come from behind victory. The Huskies have now won seven straight overall, six straight against the Wildcats, and six straight at the Berry Events Center.

“We got stronger as the game went and our goaltender was again tremendous,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “Northern Michigan came out with a little bit of jam early, and we weren’t able to match that right away. We kept the play mostly to the outside early and then grew and got better as the game went on.”

Down 1-0 late in the first period, Arvid Caderoth tied the game with his first collegiate goal 2:17 before the first intermission. He cleaned up a loose puck in front of the crease with Alec Broetzman and Chris Lipe getting the assists.

Tyler Rockwell scored the game-winning goal 9:46 into the second for his third of the season. Parker Saretsky fed the puck back to the point, and Rockwell flipped a shot toward the net that deflected and found its way in. Trenton Bliss also assisted.

Alec Broetzman made it a two-goal game 5:05 into the third period with his third of the season. He carried the puck into the zone and fired a shot past the glove of NMU goaltender Nolan Kent. Jake Crespi and Colin Swoyer assisted on the goal.

NMU pulled its goaltender for the extra attacker with 1:27 left. Tyrell Buckley found some time and space a wristed a three-quarter ice shot into the back of the net for his first career goal and a 4-1 lead. Broetzman and Eric Gotz had the assists.

“It’s a great feeling to get that empty-net goal,” added Shawhan. “Tyrell made no mistake on it. He put it right in the middle of the net and buried it to end the game. I’m happy for Bucks. He’s stuck it out through the first couple of seasons and kept getting better. He’s the exact type of individual we want to represent our program.”

NMU opened scoring with a power-play tally by Andre Ghantous 3:53 into the game. David Keefer and AJ Vanderbeck assisted.

The Huskies outshot NMU 34-33. Blake Pietila had 32 saves for his sixth win of the season. Kent stopped 30 shots for the home team. He came up big on a pair of chances by Parker Saretsky in the second, a breakaway by Carson Bantle later in the frame, and a rebound chance for Caderoth in the third.

Tech is 8-3-1 overall and gets back to WCHA play at No. 8 Bowling Green on Friday and Saturday. The Falcons are 14-4-0 on the season. The puck drops at 7:07 p.m. both nights at the Slater Family Ice Arena.