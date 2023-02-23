FULTON, Mo. (WJMN) – Former Ishpeming standout Darius Yohe continues to flourish on the court at William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri.

Yohe, now a senior center for the William Woods Owls has been tabbed the American Midwest Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth consecutive year. Yohe is the only player in the history of the AMC conference to win the award multiple times. He was also named to the AMC First-Team and the All-Defensive team.

Yohe has broken multiple records during his time in the program including the game day blocks record, the season blocks record, and the career rebounds record.

This season, Yohe is averaging 10.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.84 blocks per game. On Thursday night the Owls topped Williams Baptist University (Ark.) in the AMC Quarterfinals, 82-65. The Owls will play Columbia College (Mo.), the tournament’s top seed, this Saturday at 1pm ET in the semifinals for a chance to punch their ticket to the AMC championship game.