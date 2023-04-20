HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech senior Jake Crespi has signed a professional contract with Ferencvárosi TC for the 2023-24 season. The team is based in Budapest, Hungary.

Crespi, a native of Brighton, Michigan, skated in 103 career games for the Huskies over the past four seasons. He tallied 26 career points with 10 goals and 16 assists. As a senior, Crespi notched a career-best 14 points with four goals and 14 assists while moving back to the blue line as a defenseman.

Prior to Michigan Tech, Crespi played two seasons with Tri-City of the USHL and was an alternate captain in 2018-19. He was named the 2017 Michigan Mr. Hockey after winning a state championship with Brighton High School.

Ferencvárosi TC plays in Erste Liga, a 10-team league in Hungary and Romania, and, OB I Bajnokság, a six-team league in Hungary.