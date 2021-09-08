Joe Shawhan to present at CHI Virtual Coaching Clinic

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech hockey coach Joe Shawhan is participating in the College Hockey Inc. Virtual Coaching Clinic from October 4-8. College Hockey Inc. has partnered with The Coaches Site to create the College Hockey Inc. Virtual Coaching Clinic, presented by InStat, a week-long chance for college coaches to share their knowledge with fellow hockey coaches.

The event celebrates the start of the men’s and women’s college hockey season with 15 presentations over the course of five days. Topics range from X’s and O’s to team building and include technical presentations, panel discussions, and interviews.

Other presenters include:

2021 NCAA champion Greg Carvel of Massachusetts, with ESPN’s John Buccigross

Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol

Legendary head coaches Red Berenson and Jack Parker

“Girls on the Bus” co-hosts Cammi Granato and A.J. Mleczko

Presenters represent both men’s and women’s Division I hockey, including all six Division I men’s conferences. For a full list of presenters and further information, visit collegehockeyincclinic.com.

Access to the College Hockey Inc. Virtual Coaching Clinic, presented by InStat is free to members of The Coaching Site. Memberships are available today for the discounted rate of $99 Canadian and include access to the clinic and The Coaches Site’s library of coaching content.

