Jonynas named AVCA National Player of the Week

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech volleyball senior Anna Jonynas has been named the AVCA National Player of the Week for the second time in her career. She is also the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week for the second straight week and third time this season.

Jonynas notched her 1,000th career kill Saturday to become the only player in program history to tally 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs.

⚠️ Anna Jonynas notched her 1,000th kill and is now the only player in Michigan Tech volleyball 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 to have 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs! #mtuwvb #FollowTheHuskies pic.twitter.com/KmfGrrzAYg — Michigan Tech Volleyball (@mtuwvb) October 2, 2021

Jonynas led the Huskies to sweeps of Wayne State and Saginaw Valley State over the weekend from the SDC Gym with a double-double in each match. She tallied 39 kills, averaging 5.57 per set while hitting .300. Jonynas also added 29 digs (4.14 per set), three service aces, and a block assist.

Jonynas ranks second in the GLIAC in kills per set (4.09), 11th in digs per set (3.38), and 12th in hitting percentage (.262). She is fifth in all-time digs in Michigan Tech program history (1,517) and ninth in career kills (1,010).

Jonynas was named the AVCA National Player of the Week after the final matches of the regular season in April 2021.

The Huskies are 11-4 overall and 6-1 in the GLIAC and play a single match this week when they host Northern Michigan on Saturday at the SDC Gym. TV6 will televise the match. The first serve is at 4 p.m.

