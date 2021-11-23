Jonynas named GLIAC Player of the Year; 5 Huskies honored

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The GLIAC announced its award winners and all-conference teams on Saturday (Nov. 20) between the GLIAC Semifinals. Anna Jonynas is the GLIAC Player of the Year, the GLIAC Offensive Player of the Year, and on the All-GLIAC First Team. Laura De Marchi is the GLIAC Setter of the Year and on the All-GLIAC First Team. Olivia Ghormley is an All-GLIAC First Team selection.

Carissa Beyer is an All-GLIAC Second Team member, and Jillian Kuizenga rounded out the awards with All-GLIAC Honorable Mention honors.

Anna Jonynas is the third GLIAC Volleyball Player of the Year in Michigan Tech history. She was named to the All-GLIAC First Team for the second straight season. Jonynas was a three-time pick for the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week this season and ranks second in the GLIAC in kills per set (4.08), fourth in service aces (43), 12th in digs per set (3.25), and 16th in hitting percentage (.275). Jonynas appeared in all 28 matches and tallied 13 double-doubles. She tallied double-digit kills 22 times with a career-high 25 kills versus Grand Valley State where she added 15 digs while hitting .302. Jonynas ranks third in program history with 1,650 digs and seventh with 1,185 kills.

Laura De Marchi is the GLIAC Setter of the Year and on the All-GLIAC First Team for the fifth straight year. De Marchi averaged 11.55 assists per set to lead the GLIAC and rank sixth in the nation. She has tallied 1,016 assists this season, 259 digs (2.94 d/s), 68 kills, 42 blocks, and 27 service aces. De Marchi is Michigan Tech’s all-time leader in career assists with 5,329. Her 11.79 assists per set for her career is tops in program history and she also ranks seventh in Tech history with 1,324 digs.

Olivia Ghormley is on the All-GLIAC First Team for the fourth straight season. She became Michigan Tech’s all-time leader in kills on October 15 when she notched her 1,547th kill in the third set against Lewis. Ghormley has 1,620 career kills to rank fourth amongst active NCAA Division II players. She ranks fifth in the GLIAC with 3.24 kills per set this season and she is 10th amongst active NCAA Division II players in career kills per set (3.70) which ranks fourth in program history. Ghormley was named the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week on October 18 and had 11 matches this season with double-digit kills, including a season-high 20 against Northwest Missouri State.

Carissa Beyer ranks third in the GLIAC in digs per set at 4.21. She had 21 matches with double-digit digs and five 20-dig matches. Beyer was named the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week on November 15 and tallied a career-high 29 digs against St. Cloud State.

Jillian Kuizenga was named All-GLIAC Honorable Mention for the second season in a row. She was one of only four Huskies to appear in all 28 matches and ranked second on the Huskies with 242 kills, averaging 2.57 per set. Kuizenga had nine matches with double-digit kills, including a career-high 17 kills against St. Cloud State.

Having three first-team selections ties 2017 and spring 2021 for the most ever for the Huskies.

