CCHA – The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) has announced its Players of the Week for the games on October 27-28 and four student-athletes from three different programs have been recognized… Josh Zinger (Northern Michigan) was named Defenseman of the Week, and Beni Halasz (Northern Michigan) earned Goaltender of the Week honors…

CCHA Defenseman of the Week: Josh Zinger, So., Northern Michigan (Red Deer, Alb.)

Zinger led all conference blueliners with two points on a goal and an assist last week, while registering a +1 rating. Helping the Wildcats to a 1-1-0 start to their CCHA schedule, he had a hand in two of NMU’s four goals on Saturday in a 4-1 victory over Ferris State. Scoring a power play goal in the contest, he had five shots on goal for the weekend.

CCHA Goaltender of the Week: Beni Halasz, So., Northern Michigan (Budapest, Hungary)

Halasz posted a 1.44 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage which were both tops in the CCHA among two-start goaltenders last week. Also leading the league in saves (64), his weekend was highlighted by stopping 37-of-38 shots in a 4-1 victory over Ferris State on Saturday night. Helping the Wildcats to a perfect penalty kill, he made 10 saves while shorthanded.

