GLIAC – The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced the 2021-22 Men’s Basketball All-GLIAC selections. Two members of the Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team were honored, as John Kerr took home All-GLIAC Second Team and All-Defensive Team accolades, while Max Bjorklund also earned All-GLIAC Second Team recognition.

Kerr is a native of Lake Villa, Illinois and is a transfer from St. Ambrose University. Kerr is averaging 12.4 points and 8 rebounds per game, which is good for the fourth most boards in a contest in the GLIAC. Kerr is also shooting the ball at a top-3 clip, converting on 128-223 (57.4%) field goal attempts. His average of three offensive rebounds per game is also good for second in the conference. Between his time at St. Ambrose and with the Wildcats, Kerr has eclipsed 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

Bjorklund is from Orono, Minnesota and is in his second season with the ‘Cats after transferring in from Bemidji State. Bjorklund is averaging 16.3 PPG, good for eighth best in the conference. He also leads the conference with a 46.7% 3PT percentage. This season, Bjorklund reached an impressive milestone, surpassing 1,000 career collegiate points. He also had the most recognizable performance this season and in recent memory for NMU, scoring 40 of his 46 points in the second half of the regular season finale at Ferris State. He shot 14-15 from the field and 9-10 from three for the most dominant half in program history and one of the best halves in college basketball history. Bjorklund took home GLIAC North Player of the Week honors following that performance.

The Wildcats are 17-11 this season and will play at Michigan Tech on Saturday, March 5 at 12 p.m. in the GLIAC Semifinals.

