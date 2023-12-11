MARQUETTE, Mich. – Redshirt sophomore Dylan Kuehl has been named the GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week after leading Northern Michigan to a 2-0 start in GLIAC play this past weekend.

In Thursday’s 75-69 victory over Wayne State, Kuehl shot 9-15 (60.0%) for 24 points while also pulling down four rebounds. He followed it up with an otherworldly performance in NMU’s 71-56 thumping of Saginaw Valley State on Saturday. Kuehl went off for a career-high 30 points on 12-20 (60.0%) shooting, while pulling down 10 rebounds for a dominant double-double. In addition, the 6’6″ forward was a force on the defensive end, blocking a career-best six shots, a single game pinnacle among conference teams this season. Kuehl also added several highlight reel plays, throwing down six dunks in the contest, a feat rarely seen in Division II hoops.

The native of Iron Ridge, Wisconsin now sits second in the GLIAC in points/game with 18.5. He is also fourth in blocks/game (1.2), seventh in rebounds/game (6.6), and 10th in field goal percentage (55.2%).

Catch the Wildcats back in action on Tuesday, December 19th at 3 p.m. in a non-conference tilt against Northwood.