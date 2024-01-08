MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — For the second time this season, men’s basketball sophomore forward Dylan Kuehl has been named the GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Kuehl helped lead an impressive defensive effort in which the Wildcats allowed 63 points at Davenport and 61 points at Grand Valley State in a pair of victories. The Iron Ridge, Wisconsin native pulled down 10 rebounds in the two games and added five blocks and a pair of steals. On the offensive end, Kuehl averaged 15.5 points.

So far this season, Kuehl has helped lead the Green and Gold to a 4-0 conference record and an 11-5 overall mark. He is second in the conference with 17.7 ppg, sixth in crashing the glass with 6.2 rpg, and third in rejecting shots at 1.3 bpg.