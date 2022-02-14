SAGINAW, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University Women’s basketball team played their third game in five days and picked up a key road victory, defeating Saginaw Valley State 59-39 on Monday (Feb.14). Makaylee Kuhn led the way for the Wildcats with a 25 point performance.

Northern improved their record to 10-12 on the season and 5-10 in the GLIAC.

STAT LEADERS

Makaylee Kuhn paced the ‘Cats all afternoon, posting 25 points on 12-21 shooting. She added five rebounds and three assists.

Mackenzie Holwart added nine points and six rebounds while Emily Mueller chipped in an eight point, eight rebound performance.

NMU shot 23-48 (47.9%) from the floor in the contest.

The Wildcats were efficient from the free-throw line as well, connecting on 9-11 attempts (81.8%).

FIRST QUARTER

Emily Mueller got the Wildcats on the board on the first touch of the contest, banking in a runner off the window.

Makaylee Kuhn came up with a steal on the defensive end, and took the ball coast-to-coast to tie the game 4-4 three minutes in.

Kuhn took a drive on the left side and converted at the rim to give NMU their first field goal in four minutes. Next trip down, Kuhn grabbed an offensive board and sunk in the shot from the paint to give Northern a 10-8 lead.

Kuhn would continue her impressive start, adding an and-one in the closing minute. NMU led 13-8 after the first quarter. The Wildcats forced six SVSU turnovers in the opening frame.

SECOND QUARTER

Ana Rhude kept things rolling for the ‘Cats, getting their first basket of the quarter to go.

Elena Alaix used her height to retrieve an offensive rebound, and took her defender baseline for a reverse layup to push the lead to 17-8.

Elizabeth Lutz got the first triple to rattle home for NMU, capping off a 16-0 run to give the Green and Gold a 20-8 advantage with 6:30 to go in the half.

Mueller then connected on her second three-pointer of the season and NMU held a 23-10 edge with under four minutes to go.

Mackenzie Holzwart continued her hot first half, knocking in a jumper to give Northern a 27-13 lead.

SVSU ended the half on a 6-0 run to make it a 27-19 NMU lead at the break.

AT THE HALF

Makaylee Kuhn led the way with nine points, three rebounds, and a pair of assists.

Mackenzie Holzwart chipped in six points while Mueller added five herself.

NMU used a 16-0 run to hold a 27-19 edge after the first half of action.

THIRD QUARTER

Kuhn crossed the double-digit plateau, getting NMU’s first basket of the second half. NMU led 29-21.

Kayla Tierney scored her first points of the afternoon, tripling from outside to get the lead back to 36-25 at the halfway point of the quarter.

Each team started to find an offensive groove, as the ‘Cats and Cardinals exchanged several baskets late in the quarter.

Makaylee Kuhn hit an up-and-under in the closing seconds of the quarter to cap off a 12 point quarter and 21 points for the afternoon. NMU led 44-33 heading to the fourth.

FOURTH QUARTER

Elena Alaix got a shot to go at the rim to start the fourth off a nice assist from Mackenzie Holzwart.

Kuhn maintained her guide of the ‘Cats offense, getting a turnaround jumper to fall. NMU led 48-35 with just over six minutes left.

Elizabeth Lutz found herself at the charity stripe a couple of times, converting on 3-4 to give the ‘Cats a 53-37 lead with three minutes left.

NMU didn’t look back, picking up a twenty point road win, 59-39.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats will be back at home this week for three matchups. NMU will take on Wayne State on Thursday (Feb. 17), Saginaw Valley State on Saturday (Feb. 19), and Parkside on Sunday (Feb. 20).

