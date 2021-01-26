Kuhn Named GLIAC North Player Of The Week

BAY CITY, Mich. — Wildcat women’s basketball star, Makaylee Kuhn has been named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Association North Player of the Week, as announced by the conference Monday afternoon.

A native of Hilbert, Wisconsin, Makaylee Kuhn tallied 47 points on the weekend, leading her team to a series split with Ferris State University.

The Wildcats’ leading scorer recorded 31 points on night one, scoring nearly half of her team’s 77 total points for the 77-61 final.

In game two she was held to 16 points by the Bulldogs, a season-low for the sophomore guard yet a team-best on the afternoon, rallying her team back from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats fell just short to the GLIAC foe, 66-64.

This is Kuhn’s second Player of the Week honor from the conference this season.

Latest Posts