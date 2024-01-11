MARQUETTE, Mich. – It was a historic night on Thursday at the Berry Events Center, as Makaylee Kuhn connected on a reverse layup in the third quarter to become the all-time scoring leader for the Northern Michigan women’s basketball team, as she helped guide the ‘Cats to a 76-49 victory over U.P. foe Lake Superior State.

Kuhn triumphed the previous record set by Lisa (Jamula) Maki who held the record for 33 years with 1,699 career points. Kuhn now holds the record with 1,709 points overall as she led all scorers with 18 points on the evening, shooting 8-16 from the field and tacking on eight rebounds.

Jacy Weisbrod (13) and Alyssa Nimz (12) both contributed double figures off the bench. Weisbrod led the way on the glass with 10 rebounds for her first double-double.

After trailing 14-13 after 10 minutes, the Green and Gold turned it up, outscoring the Lakers 63-35 the rest of the night. NMU held LSSU to a 19-64 (29.7%) shooting clip while they were a much cooler 2-20 (10.0%) from three. The ‘Cats also dominated the glass 53-29, with a 11-3 edge on offensive boards.

All 11 Wildcats to enter the contest got on the score sheet and 10 dished out an assist, a season-high. With the win, the Wildcats increased their record to 10-4 overall and 4-1 in the GLIAC.

How it Happened

The Lakers came out strong, scoring the first four points before Kayla Tierney had the first triple of the night for the ‘Cats. Nimz ans Weisbrod tacked on layups for a quick 7-0 spurt for the Wildcats.

The Lakers answered with three straight buckets of their own. Despite having more chances in the first quarter than the Lakers, NMU faced a slim 14-13 deficit after one.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats got back on track with two threes from Sarah Newcomer to jump ahead by five. With less than five minutes to go in the opening half, Northern went on a 11-0 run with five points from Weisbrod and four from Kuhn to lead by double figures closing in on halftime.

Layups from Mackenzie Holzwart and Ana Rhude gave NMU a 36-24 lead at halftime. At the half, the ‘Cats had a perfect 100% free throw percentage, going 6-6.

NMU did not let up in the second half and continued to extend the lead. Kuhn had back-to-back layups early in the third quarter to break the all-time scoring mark and cross over 1,700 career points. That got her going, as she connected on five shots in the frame for 10 of her 18 coming in the third. NMU led by 20, 57-37, with a quarter to play.

Northern had its second 11-0 run of the night to open the fourth, holding LSSU empty for nearly the first five minutes of the fourth. The Wildcats led 68-37 nearing the halfway point of the last stanza and would cruise to a 76-49 thumping of the Lakers.

Up Next

The Wildcats remain at home to face off against GLIAC opponent and the nation’s No. 12 Ferris State Bulldogs on Saturday, Jan. 13th at 1 p.m.