GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Northern Michigan women’s basketball team returned to winning ways in impressive fashion on Thursday, picking up a 73-55 road win at Davenport. After a slow start, the Wildcats outscored the Panthers 64-39 over the final three quarters for the win.

Makaylee Kuhn led the attack with a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double. NMU shot 30-58 (51.7%) from the floor on the evening. It was a season-high for the Wildcats in made shots, and it was the second best shooting performance percentage on the season.

The Wildcats improved to 13-10 (8-6) with the victory. Davenport dropped to 7-16 (1-12). The Wildcats are now 12-3 all-time against Davenport. NMU improves to 8-3 away from Marquette this season.

How it Happened

The home squad came out rocking and rolling, jumping ahead 10-0 while holding NMU empty on its first nine shots of the game. The Wildcats finally saw a shot go through the net at 4:16 of the first, with Makaylee Kuhn connecting on a jumper. A 7-0 response from the Green and Gold got them briefly back in it, but DU closed out the first quarter on a 6-2 run to go into the second up 16-9.

Lillee Gustafson had it going for the Panthers early and often. Her first bucket to open the second quarter pushed her to double figures. Davenport would then once again jump ahead by ten at 23-13 with 6:37 to go.

That’s when Alyssa Nimz provided a much-needed spark for Northern off the bench. She recorded a quick five points, followed by back-to-back baskets from Abi Fraaza. Mackenzie Holzwart and Kuhn then each collected and-ones, cutting the deficit to one. It wouldn’t stop there, as the ‘Cats gained the lead and held onto it as the recess bell rang, with NMU up 32-29. NMU was a highly-efficient 9-11 on two-points shots in the second quarter. Kuhn’s nine led the way at the break.

Northern continued its move to start the second half. Kuhn had seven in the quarter as the Wildcats controlled the frame, 21-13. DU had it cut to four at 41-37, but a 10-0 run from NMU over a four minute stretch helped build a sizable advantage. The ‘Cats led 53-42 after three.

It was cruise control for the Green and Gold in the fourth. In a 20-13 quarter in favor of Northern, the lead stretched to 21 at one point and Kuhn had a pair of and-ones to help hit her game-high 26 points.

Postgame Notes

Mackenzie Holzwart added 13 points while four other ‘Cats reached at least seven.

After a slow start, Northern controlled the paint, edging DU in points down low 46-30.

Lilee Gustafson paced the Panthers with 21 points, her fourth time reaching as many points on the season.

Up Next

The Wildcats will stay downstate, with a trip to No. 6 Grand Valley State awaiting them on Saturday, February 11. Tip-off from Allendale will take place at 1 p.m.