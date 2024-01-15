BROOKFIELD, Ill. – Michigan Tech junior punter Brenden Lach has been named to the Don Hansen Football Committee NCAA Division II All-America team as an Honorable Mention selection announced on Monday afternoon. The award is the first of Lach’s career.

Lach, a native of South Lyon, Michigan, was an All-GLIAC Second Team defense honoree this past fall, playing in ten games for the Huskies and was the nation’s leader in punting average for the majority of the season.

He averaged 44.5 yards on 49 punts, totaling 2,184 yards. His long for the season was a jaw-dropping 72 yards, with 16 inside the 20.